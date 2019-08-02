Wall St. drops at open on Trump's tariff threat, slow job growth

U.S. stock index futures slid on Friday, after an escalation in trade tensions with China renewed fears of a global economic slowdown, ahead of a closely watched jobs report.

REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes fell at open on Friday, weighed by tariff-sensitive technology stocks following a sharp escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions, while a tepid domestic jobs growth in July reinforced fears of an economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.76 points, or 0.21per cent, at the open to 26,528.66. The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.66 points, or 0.33per cent, at 2,943.90. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.70 points, or 0.67per cent, to 8,056.42 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)