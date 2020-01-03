Wall St. drops on Middle East tensions, weak US economic data

Wall Street's major indexes fell from record highs on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East and a bigger-than-expected contraction in the U.S. manufacturing sector raised concerns of slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 235.48 points, or 0.82per cent, to 28,633.32, the S&P 500 lost 23.2 points, or 0.71per cent, to 3,234.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 71.42 points, or 0.79per cent, to 9,020.77.

