Wall St. edges higher at open on tech boost

U.S. equity futures edged higher on Thursday following a report that the United States and China had agreed to a tentative truce in their trade dispute before a G20 summit this weekend, but gains were tempered by Boeing shares after more 737 MAX woes.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, lifted by gains in technology shares, ahead of a key G20 meeting where the United States and China will discuss trade but lack of clarity on the outcome kept investors on the sidelines

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.10 points, or 0.05per cent, at the open to 26,523.72.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.88 points, or 0.20per cent, at 2,919.66. The Nasdaq Composite gained 29.39 points, or 0.37per cent, to 7,939.36 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)