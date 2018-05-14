Wall St. edges higher on US-China trade optimism

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday on signs of easing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies after President Donald Trump pledged to help China's ZTE Corp "get back into business, fast" following a crippling U.S. ban.

NEW YORK: Wall Street ended a choppy session slightly higher on Monday as weakness in defensive stocks offset trade optimism following U.S. President Donald Trump's conciliatory remarks toward China's ZTE Corp, calming the waters amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.1 points, or 0.28 percent, to 24,901.27, the S&P 500 gained 2.57 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,730.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.43 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,411.32.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by James Dalgleish)