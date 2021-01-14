Wall St. edges higher with focus on Biden's stimulus plan

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow edged higher on Thursday as investors awaited details on President-elect Joe Biden's proposals for stimulus and data on a labor market that is struggling to recover.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.2 points, or 0.08per cent, at the open to 31,085.67. The S&P 500 rose 5.1 points, or 0.13per cent, at the open to 3,814.98​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 45.8 points, or 0.35per cent, to 13,174.75 at the opening bell.

(Corrects syntax in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)