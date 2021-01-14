Wall St. edges higher with focus on Biden's stimulus plan
Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow edged higher on Thursday as investors awaited details on President-elect Joe Biden's proposals for stimulus and data on a labor market that is struggling to recover.
REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Thursday with investors awaiting details on President-elect Joe Biden's proposals for stimulus to jump-start the economy as data showed a struggling job market recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.2 points, or 0.08per cent, at the open to 31,085.67. The S&P 500 rose 5.1 points, or 0.13per cent, at the open to 3,814.98, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 45.8 points, or 0.35per cent, to 13,174.75 at the opening bell.
(Corrects syntax in paragraph 1)
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)