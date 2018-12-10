Wall St. ends choppy session higher; tech a boost

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks ended a volatile session slightly higher on Monday, helped by gains in technology shares, though uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union kept investors on edge about global growth.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.94 points, or 0.13 percent, to 24,420.89, the S&P 500 gained 4.43 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,637.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.27 points, or 0.74 percent, to 7,020.52.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)