Wall St. falls as China tariffs revive trade war fears

REUTERS: U.S. stocks fell on Monday as China's decision to raise import tariffs on U.S. products revived global trade war fears and technology stocks remained under pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.28 points, or 0.29 percent, to 24,033.83. The S&P 500 lost 10.53 points, or 0.398732 percent, to 2,630.34. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.70 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,013.74.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)