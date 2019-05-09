Wall St. falls as US-China trade talk outcome awaited

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday, after President Donald Trump ratcheted up trade tensions with China ahead of a high-stakes negotiation.

Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
NEW YORK: Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday ahead of critical trade negotiations between the United States and China, though they pared losses significantly after U.S. President Donald Trump said reaching a deal this week was possible.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 139.65 points, or 0.54per cent, to 25,827.68, the S&P 500 lost 8.76 points, or 0.30per cent, to 2,870.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.73 points, or 0.41per cent, to 7,910.59.

(Reporting by April Joyner; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

