Wall St. falls at open on Trump's Mexico threat

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Friday, hit by fears that President Donald Trump's shock threat of tariffs on Mexico could prove the trigger that pushes the world's largest economy into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.57 points, or 0.49per cent, at the open to 25,046.31. The S&P 500 opened lower by 22.71 points, or 0.81per cent, at 2,766.15. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 96.77 points, or 1.28per cent, to 7,470.95 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)