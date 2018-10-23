Wall St. falls on earnings worries but pares losses

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wall Street sank more than 1 percent on Tuesday as disappointing forecasts from industrial bellwethers Caterpillar and 3M piled on to concerns over Saudi Arabia's diplomatic isolation, Italy's finances and trade-war fears.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as worries about the outlook for corporate earnings dampened sentiment, though the three major indexes ended well off the day's lows as investors snapped up beaten-down shares in late trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.98 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,191.43, the S&P 500 lost 15.19 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,740.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.09 points, or 0.42 percent, to 7,437.54.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Tom Brown)