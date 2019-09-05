Wall St. gains on easing trade tensions, strong ADP jobs data

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as the United States and China agreed to hold high-level talks next month, raising hopes of a de-escalation in a trade war that has bruised global economic growth.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks rose on Thursday on hopes of a de-escalation in trade tensions after Washington and Beijing agreed to hold high-level talks next month, while data showing strong job addition in the private sector allayed some slowdown concerns.

China's Commerce Ministry said its trade team will lay the groundwork with their U.S. counterparts in mid-September for the October talks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Technology stocks led gains and provided the biggest boost among the 11 major S&P sectors, rising 1.76per cent.

Those gains were driven by Apple Inc , which rose 2.02per cent, and chipmakers, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumping 3.43per cent.

"The resumption of trade talks is building enthusiasm that maybe some sort of deal, like suspension of tariffs for a while, might be in the works," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Data showed U.S. private employers' payrolls grew at the fastest pace in four months in August led by big gains in service-sector jobs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ADP National Employment Report, considered a precursor to the Labor Department's more comprehensive jobs report, showed the private sector added 195,000 jobs in August, above economists' expectations of an increase of 149,000 jobs.

Following a contraction in U.S. factory activity in August, investors will turn their attention to any sign of a similar slowdown in the services sector.

Data from the Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing activity index for August, due out at 10 a.m. ET, is expected to show a reading of 54.0, following July's 53.7.

However, even if non-manufacturing data comes in below expectations, it will not overshadow positive trade news, Cardillo said.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Investors will also keep a close watch on the crucial nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday, with analysts cautioning that any weakness could suggest a slowing U.S. economy.

At 9:43 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 347.73 points, or 1.32per cent, at 26,703.20, the S&P 500 was up 30.02 points, or 1.02per cent, at 2,967.80 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 96.93 points, or 1.22per cent, at 8,073.81.

In deal news, insurer Prudential Financial Inc agreed to acquire online insurance startup Assurance IQ Inc for US$2.35 billion. Shares of Prudential fell 1.4per cent.

Among losers were the defensive utilities , real estate and consumer staples sectors.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.96-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.95-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 47 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 46 new highs and 15 new lows.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)