Wall St. opens at six-week high on hopes of dovish Fed

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened at their highest level in six-weeks on Tuesday, with Nasdaq leading the charge, as dovish calls from the European Central Bank raised expectations of a similar accommodative stance from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.35 points, or 0.45per cent, at the open to 26,228.88. The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.04 points, or 0.59per cent, at 2,906.71. The Nasdaq Composite gained 75.95 points, or 0.97per cent, to 7,920.98 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)