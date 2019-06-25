Wall St. opens flat ahead of Fed speeches

U.S. stock futures were pulled lower by Iran tensions and trade worries on Tuesday, with investors focusing on Federal Reserve officials for more clarity on interest rates.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday, as rising tensions in the Middle East and signs that U.S.-China trade talks may generate little progress kept investors on the sidelines, ahead of a handful of speeches by Federal Reserve officials later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.07 points, or 0.02per cent, at the open to 26,731.61.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.43 points, or 0.01per cent, at 2,945.78. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.43 points, or 0.01per cent, to 8,005.27 at the opening bell.

