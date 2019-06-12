Wall St. opens flat as hopes of a rate cut counter trade worries

Wall Street was set to open slightly lower on Wednesday as worries of a protracted U.S.-China trade war was heightened by Washington's tough stance, but losses were limited by tame inflation data that supported the case for an interest rate cut.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday as Washington's tough stance heightened worries of a prolonged U.S.-China trade war, with losses offset by tame inflation data that supported the case for an interest rate cut.

At 9:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 4.04 points, or 0.02per cent, at 26,044.47 and the S&P 500 was down 0.91 points, or 0.03per cent, at 2,884.81. The Nasdaq Composite was down 16.34 points, or 0.21per cent, at 7,806.23.

