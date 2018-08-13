Wall St. opens flat as tech gains offset Turkey currency woes

U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as a meltdown in Turkish lira weighed on shares of big U.S. lenders and triggered a widespread selloff in global equities.

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Monday as a meltdown in the Turkish lira that dragged on shares of big U.S. lenders was offset by an uptick in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.05 points, or 0.06 percent, at the open to 25,327.19. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.18 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,835.46. The Nasdaq Composite gained 8.89 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,848.00 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

