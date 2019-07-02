Wall St. opens flat as trade optimism fades

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Tuesday, a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index hit a record high, as optimism over progress in U.S.-China trade talks subsided and a fresh threat of tariffs on Europe kept investors on edge.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday, following a record-setting rally in the previous session, as optimism over U.S.-China trade talks waned after Washington threatened tariffs on US$4 billion worth of additional European goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.10 points, or 0.01per cent, at the open to 26,719.53.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.33 points, or 0.01per cent, at 2,964.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.51 points, or 0.06per cent, to 8,086.65 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)