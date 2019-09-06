Wall St. opens higher after China stimulus plan, jobs data

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday ahead of a crucial jobs report and as China rolled out a stimulus plan to shore up its flagging economy.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as China rolled out a stimulus plan to shore up its flagging economy and weak jobs data cemented expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.10 points, or 0.23per cent, at the open to 26,790.25. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.33 points, or 0.15per cent, at 2,980.33. The Nasdaq Composite gained 8.75 points, or 0.11per cent, to 8,125.58 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)