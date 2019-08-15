Wall St. opens higher after strong retail sales data, Walmart results

U.S. stock index futures extended gains in volatile trading on Thursday, after data showed retail sales surged in July, which could help ease worries of a recession.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as a surge in July retail sales and Walmart's robust results eased fears of a recession in the world's largest economy, while differing reports on the U.S.-China trade dispute kept investors on edge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.83 points, or 0.14per cent, at the open to 25,514.25.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.60 points, or 0.20per cent, at 2,846.20. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.26 points, or 0.21per cent, to 7,790.20 at the opening bell.

