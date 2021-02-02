Wall St. opens higher ahead of Amazon, Alphabet earnings; stimulus in focus

Business

Wall St. opens higher ahead of Amazon, Alphabet earnings; stimulus in focus

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, building on the previous session's momentum, as investors anticipated strong results from Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet while also looking for signs of progress on a pandemic-relief package.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, NY, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, building on the previous session's momentum, as investors anticipated strong results from Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet while also looking for signs of progress on a pandemic-relief package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.0 points, or 0.22per cent, at the open to 30276.88. The S&P 500 rose 18.0 points, or 0.48per cent, at the open to 3791.84​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 139.7 points, or 1.04per cent, to 13543.102 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark