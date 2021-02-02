Wall St. opens higher ahead of Amazon, Alphabet earnings; stimulus in focus
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, building on the previous session's momentum, as investors anticipated strong results from Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet while also looking for signs of progress on a pandemic-relief package.
REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, building on the previous session's momentum, as investors anticipated strong results from Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet while also looking for signs of progress on a pandemic-relief package.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.0 points, or 0.22per cent, at the open to 30276.88. The S&P 500 rose 18.0 points, or 0.48per cent, at the open to 3791.84, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 139.7 points, or 1.04per cent, to 13543.102 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)