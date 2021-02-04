Wall St. opens higher as focus turns to stimulus, corporate earnings
REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, as investors looked to corporate earnings and signs of progress on a pandemic-relief package after data suggested the labor market was stabilizing.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.2 points, or 0.05per cent, at the open to 30737.78. The S&P 500 rose 6.5 points, or 0.17per cent, at the open to 3836.66, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 63.5 points, or 0.47per cent, to 13,674.06 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)