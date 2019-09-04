Wall St. opens higher as robust Chinese data eases growth concerns

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after encouraging data from China allayed concerns of slowing global growth in the backdrop of an ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks rose broadly at the open on Wednesday as encouraging data from China allayed concerns of slowing global growth, with sentiment getting a boost on signs of easing tensions in Hong Kong following the withdrawal of a controversial bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.97 points, or 0.70per cent, at the open to 26,301.99. The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.40 points, or 0.63per cent, at 2,924.67. The Nasdaq Composite gained 75.65 points, or 0.96per cent, to 7,949.81 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)