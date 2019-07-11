Wall St. opens higher as technology stocks gain

U.S. stock futures advanced on Thursday, a day after Wall Street's main indexes touched new highs after dovish comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell cemented the case for an interest rate cut this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.96 points, or 0.33per cent, at the open to 26,950.16.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.55 points, or 0.22per cent, at 2,999.62. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.75 points, or 0.20per cent, to 8,219.28 at the opening bell.

