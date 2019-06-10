Wall St. opens higher on Mexico relief, M&A cheer

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday after the United States abandoned plans to impose tariffs on Mexican goods, while a multi-billion dollar deal between United Technologies and Raytheon added to the cheer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106.28 points, or 0.41per cent, at the open to 26,090.22.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.49 points, or 0.43per cent, at 2,885.83. The Nasdaq Composite gained 56.77 points, or 0.73per cent, to 7,798.87 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)