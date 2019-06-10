Wall St. opens higher on Mexico relief, M&A cheer

Business

Wall St. opens higher on Mexico relief, M&A cheer

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday after the United States abandoned plans to impose tariffs on Mexican goods, while a multi-billion dollar deal between United Technologies and Raytheon added to the cheer.

Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday after the United States abandoned plans to impose tariffs on Mexican goods, while a multi-billion dollar deal between United Technologies and Raytheon added to the cheer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106.28 points, or 0.41per cent, at the open to 26,090.22.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.49 points, or 0.43per cent, at 2,885.83. The Nasdaq Composite gained 56.77 points, or 0.73per cent, to 7,798.87 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark