Wall St. opens higher on tech boost, trade hopes

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States and China were close to reaching a trade deal, with strong results from chipmaker Micron adding to the upbeat mood.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, as chipmaker Micron Technology's upbeat results lifted technology shares and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comments fueled optimism that the United States and China would strike a trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.20 points, or 0.19per cent, at the open to 26,599.42.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.69 points, or 0.30per cent, at 2,926.07. The Nasdaq Composite gained 49.21 points, or 0.62per cent, to 7,933.93 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)