Wall St. opens higher on tech boost

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Monday, boosted by technology shares, while investors pinned their hopes on a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this week to de-escalate trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.48 points, or 0.03per cent, at the open to 26,727.61.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.96 points, or 0.03per cent, at 2,951.42. The Nasdaq Composite gained 8.87 points, or 0.11per cent, to 8,040.58 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)