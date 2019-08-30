Wall St. opens higher on trade optimism

U.S. stocks index futures rose on Friday, as investors took comfort from signals that the United States and China will resume trade talks.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened broadly higher on Friday as investors took comfort from signals that the United States and China will resume trade talks, easing worries about further damage from their long-standing trade war that has roiled financial markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.14 points, or 0.43per cent, at the open to 26,476.39. The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.51 points, or 0.43per cent, at 2,937.09. The Nasdaq Composite gained 41.76 points, or 0.52per cent, to 8,015.16 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)