Wall St. opens higher on trade talk optimism

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday on hopes that planned trade talks between the United States and China would help resolve escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.38 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 25,727.70.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.80 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,853.93. The Nasdaq Composite gained 18.04 points, or 0.23 percent, to 7,834.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)