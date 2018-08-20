Wall St. opens higher on trade talk optimism

Wall St. opens higher on trade talk optimism

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday on hopes that planned trade talks between the United States and China would help resolve the trade row between the world's two largest economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.38 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 25,727.70.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.80 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,853.93. The Nasdaq Composite gained 18.04 points, or 0.23 percent, to 7,834.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

