Wall St. opens higher on upbeat earnings; Fed in focus

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as a slew of positive earnings updates and hopes for a dovish tone from the Federal Reserve overshadowed concerns about next steps for the government's coronavirus support plan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.16 points, or 0.03per cent, at the open to 26,388.44. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.78 points, or 0.27per cent, at 3,227.22, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 72.61 points, or 0.70per cent, to 10,474.70 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)