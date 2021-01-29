Wall St. opens lower after J&J vaccine data
REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson & Johnson hurt sentiment and added to worries over a growing standoff between hedge funds and retail investors.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49.5 points, or 0.16per cent, at the open to 30553.91, the S&P 500 fell 9.3 points, or 0.25per cent, at the open to 3778.05, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.4 points, or 0.39per cent, to 13284.719 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)