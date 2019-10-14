Wall St. opens lower as trade deal optimism fades

U.S. stock index futures fell back on Monday as hopes of a quick resolution to the U.S.-China trade war were dashed by a report that China wanted more talks before signing a partial deal announced by President Donald Trump on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.16 points, or 0.19per cent, at the open to 26,766.43. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.46 points, or 0.15per cent, at 2,965.81, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.69 points, or 0.16per cent, to 8,044.35 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)