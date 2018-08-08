Wall St. opens lower as trade tensions escalate

U.S. stock index futures were flat on Wednesday, as escalating trade tensions between the United States and China overshadowed a strong showing for corporate earnings.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after China retaliated to Washington's latest tariffs, clouding a strong showing for corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.19 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 25,615.72.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.66 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,856.79. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.66 points, or 0.05 percent, to 7,880.00 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)