Wall St. opens lower as trade worries keep investors on sidelines

U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as uncertainty of a trade deal being reached between the United States and China kept investors on edge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 161.58 points, or 0.61per cent, at the open to 26,276.90. The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.44 points, or 0.66per cent, at 2,913.03. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.77 points, or 0.98per cent, to 8,043.52 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)