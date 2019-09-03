Wall St. opens lower as US-China trade tensions weigh

U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday, as Washington's new round of tariffs on some Chinese goods kicked in and after a report that officials from both sides were struggling to decide on the schedule for a meeting this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 205.02 points, or 0.78per cent, at the open to 26,198.26.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.45 points, or 0.60per cent, at 2,909.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.44 points, or 0.71per cent, to 7,906.44 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)