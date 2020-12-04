Wall St. opens near record highs as grim jobs data fuels stimulus hopes

U.S. stock index futures held near all-time highs on Friday as growing prospects for further economic stimulus and continued optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine-driven economic recovery lifted sentiment.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened near all-time highs on Friday as worse-than-expected jobs growth in November spurred bets of a new fiscal stimulus package to help lift the economy from its worst downturn in decades.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.0 points, or 0.07per cent, at the open to 29989.56. The S&P 500 rose 4.2 points, or 0.12per cent, at the open to 3670.94, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 22.1 points, or 0.18per cent, to 12399.322 at the opening bell.

