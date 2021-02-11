Wall St. opens near record highs on stimulus hopes
Wall Street's main indexes opened near record highs on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus to ride out a coronavirus-driven recession with data showing a nascent recovery in the labor market was stalling.
REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened near record highs on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus to ride out a coronavirus-driven recession with data showing a nascent recovery in the labor market was stalling.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.7 points, or 0.09per cent, at the open to 31466.49. The S&P 500 rose 6.5 points, or 0.17per cent, at the open to 3916.4, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 72.7 points, or 0.52per cent, to 14045.214 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)