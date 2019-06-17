Wall St. opens slightly higher; Fed meet eyed

REUTERS: U.S. stocks eked out gains at the open on Monday, as focus shifted to a pivotal Federal Reserve meeting that could lay the groundwork for an interest rate cut later this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.92 points, or 0.07per cent, at the open to 26,108.53. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.77 points, or 0.10per cent, at 2,889.75. The Nasdaq Composite gained 22.77 points, or 0.29per cent, to 7,819.43 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)