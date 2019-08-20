Wall St. opens slightly lower; Home Depot caps losses

U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Tuesday as investors paused after a three-day run that was driven by hopes that major economies would act to counter a global economic downturn.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday, after three straight session of gains, but upbeat earnings from Dow Industrial component Home Depot limited losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.93 points, or 0.19per cent, at the open to 26,086.86. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.64 points, or 0.16per cent, at 2,919.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.45 points, or 0.17per cent, to 7,989.36 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)