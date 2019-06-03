Wall St. opens slightly lower as trade fears, tech regulatory risks weigh

Wall Street was set to post slight losses at the open on Monday as trade disputes and fears of regulatory scrutiny on high-profile companies Alphabet and Amazon weighed on sentiment.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday as weakness from the previous month due to trade disputes spilled over while fears of regulatory scrutiny on high-profile companies Alphabet and Amazon also weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.12 points, or 0.06per cent, at the open to 24,830.16. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.53 points, or 0.02per cent, at 2,751.53. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.93 points, or 0.16per cent, to 7,441.22 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)