Wall St. rallies in wake of payrolls report

U.S. stocks rose on Friday as moderate jobs growth in September offered some relief from a spate of dismal economic data this week that has rankled markets and fueled concerns that the United States was sliding into a recession.

NEW YORK: Wall Street surged on Friday after moderate jobs growth in September offered relief from a spate of dismal economic data this week that has rankled markets and fueled concerns the world's largest economy may be sliding into a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 370.74 points, or 1.41per cent, to 26,571.78, the S&P 500 gained 41.24 points, or 1.42per cent, to 2,951.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 110.21 points, or 1.4per cent, to 7,982.47.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)