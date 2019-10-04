Wall St. rallies in wake of payrolls report

Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 3, 2019.
NEW YORK: Wall Street surged on Friday after moderate jobs growth in September offered relief from a spate of dismal economic data this week that has rankled markets and fueled concerns the world's largest economy may be sliding into a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 370.74 points, or 1.41per cent, to 26,571.78, the S&P 500 gained 41.24 points, or 1.42per cent, to 2,951.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 110.21 points, or 1.4per cent, to 7,982.47.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

