Wall St. rises, helped by rate cut hopes, trade optimism

NEW YORK: Wall Street's major indexes rose on Wednesday as investors bet on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut after weak private sector jobs data and on optimism the United States and Mexico would reach a agreement and avoid U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 207.19 points, or 0.82per cent, to 25,539.37, the S&P 500 gained 22.86 points, or 0.82per cent, to 2,826.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.36 points, or 0.64per cent, to 7,575.48.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)