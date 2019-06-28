Wall St. rises as investors eye US-China trade talks at G20

U.S. equity futures rose on Friday amid growing caution ahead of a crucial meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping and the release of inflation data that could feed into the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates next month.

NEW YORK: Wall Street advanced on Friday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow closing the book on their best June in generations, ahead of the much-anticipated trade talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.84 points, or 0.27per cent, to 26,599.42, the S&P 500 gained 16.53 points, or 0.57per cent, to 2,941.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 38.49 points, or 0.48per cent, to 8,006.24.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Tom Brown)