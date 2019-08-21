Wall St. rises at open as Lowe's, Target boost retailers

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as upbeat earnings reports from retailers Lowe's and Target reflected robust consumer demand, helping ease some concerns around slowing economic growth.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, as strong results from Lowe's and Target boosted retailers, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting due later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 182.92 points, or 0.70per cent, at the open to 26,145.36.

The S&P 500 opened 21.53 points, or 0.74per cent, higher at 2,922.04. The Nasdaq Composite gained 68.51 points, or 0.86per cent, to 8,017.07 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)