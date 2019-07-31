Wall St. rises at open on Apple boost; Fed in focus

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday, as trade worries eased after Apple reported upbeat earnings and forecast, while investors awaited an almost certain cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, lifted by Apple's shares, as the iPhone maker's upbeat earnings eased concerns over the impact of the U.S.-China trade war, while investors awaited an almost certain cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.65 points, or 0.17per cent, at the open to 27,244.67. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.04 points, or 0.10per cent, at 3,016.22. The Nasdaq Composite gained 17.18 points, or 0.21per cent, to 8,290.80 at the opening bell.

