Wall St. rises for third straight day on data, earnings

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday, as upbeat earnings from Cisco and Walmart overshadowed concerns over strained trade ties between the United States and China after Washington blacklisted telecom equipment giant Huawei.

NEW YORK: Wall Street closed higher on Thursday as upbeat earnings and strong economic data put investors in a buying mood, with technology companies leading the charge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 214.72 points, or 0.84per cent, to 25,862.74, the S&P 500 gained 25.37 points, or 0.89per cent, to 2,876.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 75.90 points, or 0.97per cent, to 7,898.05.

