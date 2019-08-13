Wall St. rises on US delay of some Chinese import tariffs
U.S. stocks turned sharply higher on Tuesday after the U.S. Trade Representative said additional tariffs on some Chinese goods, including cell phones and laptops, will be delayed to Dec. 15.
REUTERS: U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday after an announced delay of planned tariffs on select Chinese imports brought buyers back to the equities market in a broad-based rally.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 307.78 points, or 1.19per cent, to 26,215.15, the S&P 500 gained 38.81 points, or 1.35per cent, to 2,922.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 152.95 points, or 1.95per cent, to 8,016.36.
(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Sandra Maler)