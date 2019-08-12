Wall St. sells off amid geopolitical worries

U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday, as investors shunned risky bets on fears that a drawn-out trade war between the United States and China would significantly hamper global growth.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks dropped more than 1per cent on Monday in a broad sell-off as simmering geopolitical tensions spooked equity investors and drove a bond market rally while the protracted U.S.-China trade war stoked fears of an impending recession.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 399 points, or 1.52per cent, to 25,888.44, the S&P 500 lost 36.39 points, or 1.25per cent, to 2,882.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 95.73 points, or 1.2per cent, to 7,863.41.

