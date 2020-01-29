Wall St. set for gains as Apple, Boeing take focus off coronavirus

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as strong results from Apple and other marquee companies kicked fourth-quarter earnings into top gear and overshadowed concerns over the economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Apple Inc gained 1.9per cent in premarket trading after reporting earnings for the holiday shopping quarter above analysts' expectations, even as it braced for more supply disruptions in virus-hit China.

Boeing Co jumped 2.8per cent after the planemaker's forecast of nearly US$19 billion in costs related to the grounding of its 737 MAX jets was smaller than analysts' expectations.

"When we think about how much Boeing is off in the period that the 737 MAX has been the story, we're talking about a stock that was trading at US$441 and now its trading at US$313 today - there's been a good deal of this news priced in," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

"The market has shifted gears, at least for today, to focus on earnings."

China's President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that preventing and containing the new coronavirus, which has taken 132 lives and infected 5,974, remained a grim and complex task, the state television reported.

China's economic growth may drop to 5per cent or even lower due to the coronavirus outbreak, possibly pushing policymakers to introduce more stimulus measures, a report quoted a government economist as saying.

After fears about the virus roiled global markets earlier this week and sent the S&P 500 to its worst day in nearly four months, U.S. stocks stabilized on Tuesday amid hopes of strong earnings reports.

At 8:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 123 points, or 0.43per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.5 points, or 0.23per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 33 points, or 0.36per cent.

General Electric jumped 7.2per cent after the industrial conglomerate reported quarterly profit and cash flow that exceeded analysts' estimates, boosted by its aviation unit.

Facebook , set to report earnings after market close, was up 1.4per cent after brokerage Raymond James upgraded the stock to "strong buy".

The Federal Reserve will conclude its latest policy meeting on Wednesday with interest rates almost certainly to remain on hold, but officials are likely to discuss possible changes to how they manage the central bank's key overnight borrowing rate.

Among decliners, Advanced Micro Devices Inc dropped 5.6per cent after the chipmaker forecast first-quarter revenue largely below analysts' estimates due to waning demand from gaming console makers.

Starbucks Corp slipped 0.3per cent after warning of a financial hit from the virus outbreak as it closed thousands of restaurants and adjusted operating hours in China.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)