Wall St. set to fall at open as Trump signals delay in China trade deal

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020, sparking fears of a delay in resolving the tariff dispute.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks were set to drop at the open on Tuesday after comments from President Donald Trump sparked fears of a delay in resolving a bruising tariff dispute with China until after the presidential election in November 2020.

"I have no deadline, no. In some ways I think it's better to wait until after the election with China," Trump told reporters in London where he was due to attend a meeting of NATO leaders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trade-sensitive Apple Inc was down 1.8per cent in premarket trading, while chipmakers such as Nvidia Corp , Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices fell between 2.7per cent and 3.7per cent.

Industrial giants Boeing Co and Caterpillar Inc slid more than 1per cent.

Hopes that the two sides will hammer out a "phase one" trade deal had driven U.S. markets to record highs last month. The latest news dampened the expectations, fueling fresh worries about a global slowdown and a hit to corporate earnings.

"I suspect it is people wondering whether or not we're going to get something accomplished," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Keep in mind that we've new tariffs scheduled to kick in on Dec. 15. And those tariffs are going to apply to consumer goods that have not had any tariffs placed on them yet."

The latest fallout of the trade war on the domestic economy was weak factory activity data on Monday, which led Wall Street's main indexes to pull back for a second straight session.

At 8:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 247 points, or 0.89per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 23 points, or 0.74per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 82.5 points, or 0.99per cent.

In corporate news, shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc more than doubled in value after Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc said it would buy the U.S. drugmaker for about US$3 billion in cash.

AK Steel Holding Corp rose about 6per cent after miner Cleveland Cliffs Inc agreed to buy the steel maker for about US$1.1 billion in an all-stock deal. Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs tumbled 9.6per cent.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)