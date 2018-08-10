Wall St. set to open lower on Turkey turmoil

U.S. stock index futures fell about half a percent on Friday, tracking global shares, as the Turkish lira tumbled on concerns over the country's economy and its deepening rift with the United States.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Friday, as a plunging Turkish lira rattled global markets due to concerns over the country's economy and a deepening rift with the United States.

The moves in the currency market set a cautious tone on Wall Street, with 20 of the 25 most heavily traded stocks slipping into the red in premarket trading.

Advertisement

The dollar rose to a 13-month high against a basket of currencies also driven by rising trade tensions between Russia and the United States.

"Problems in emerging markets are more important than ever because of the global growth engine that emerging markets have become," Peter Cecchini, chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York, wrote in a note.

"This will eventually matter greatly to U.S. markets."

Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer prices rose in July and the underlying trend continued to strengthen, pointing to a steady increase in inflation pressures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investors are keeping a close watch on inflation numbers to gauge the impact of tariffs on pricing and for clues on the path of interest rate hikes.

At 8:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 106 points, or 0.42 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 11.25 points, or 0.39 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 38 points, or 0.51 percent.

A surge in high-flying stocks such as Apple and Amazon, as well as strong earnings have driven U.S. stocks near record levels, suggesting that investors have largely shrugged off trade worries.

Intel dropped 3 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "sell". Micron also fell 1.6 percent.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Microchip's shares fell 7.7 percent after the chipmaker forecast disappointing second-quarter revenue forecast.

Dropbox fell 8.7 percent despite a better-than-expected quarterly report.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)