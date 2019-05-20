Wall St. slides as Huawei fallout slams tech stocks

U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday, as fears over the impact on major technology companies from Washington's crackdown on China's Huawei Technologies added to concerns over worsening trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks slid on Monday as the White House's restrictions on Chinese telecom equipment company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd weighed on the technology sector and raised concerns that the move would further inflame trade tensions between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.24 points, or 0.33per cent, to 25,679.76, the S&P 500 lost 19.44 points, or 0.68per cent, to 2,840.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 113.91 points, or 1.46per cent, to 7,702.38.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)